ONE TREK MIND: The Galactic Barrier

We don't really know for certain what intergalactic space will be like, but science is always on the hunt. It is theorized that the area between galaxies, knows as Voids, is made of highly ionized hydrogen at a temperature known as WHIM – which stands for Warm-Hot Intergalactic Medium. More relevant to our discussion, the boundaries to these Voids are believed to be organized in a rarefied plasma known as the Galactic Filament Structure. These structures are out there, at the edges of galaxies, and in 2006 a huge mass was discovered, said to be the largest thing yet known to humanity. These … things… have the most fantastic name you could ever dream of: Lyman-alpha blobs. The 2006 discovery, specifically, is known as the Newfound Blob. Beware the blob!

When Samuel Peeples turned in his draft of “Where No Man Has Gone Before” back in the mid 1960s there wasn't much talk of Lyman-alpha blobs. (Heck, the term Black Hole was barely known then.) But he posited that some sort of something would contain our galaxy, and crossing its transom meant trouble.