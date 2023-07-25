One Trek Mind: Star Trek Bromances

The friendship between Kirk and Spock (I have been, and always shall be!) isn't a really a bromance. So much of it is based on bridging their differences. Oh, it is a closeness and a destiny that exists in all timelines, don't get me wrong. . . but a bromance it ain't.But I'll tell you what is: Octogenarian buddies William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. Have you seen the two of them together on a convention stage? Have you watched that video of them going to one another's house? Do you follow the two of them on Twitter? Heck, even that Priceline ad is fantastic. Are you aware that they truly are best buds – and not just for show or for the cameras? (I have firsthand knowledge of this – one of the times I interviewed Mr. Shatner I asked if he'd heard from Leonard recently. His response was a quick, “we're going to his place for dinner in a few hours” and expressed that this was not an uncommon experience.)Here are two men who share a remarkable personal history, similar backgrounds and a journey through pop culture history that is almost unequaled. There's a lot about Star Trek that is science fiction, but the bromance between Shatner and Nimoy is science fact.Surely I left out your favorite bromance – let me know who it was in the comments so I can hang my head in shame.

_______________________________

Jordan Hoffman is a writer, critic and lapsed filmmaker living in New York City. His work can also be seen on Film.com, ScreenCrush and Badass Digest. On his BLOG, Jordan has reviewed all 727 Trek episodes and films, most of the comics and some of the novels.