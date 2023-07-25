Remembering Voyager's "Prototype"

When you think that's where this is going, Captain Janeway surprises you. (And you have to love the way Kate Mulgrew throws this line away.) “I'm not saying they don't have the same rights as any organic species. That's not the issue here,” Janeway shrugs, surprising B'Elanna and, by extension, us. Is an android a person? Been there, done that. But the newly revived (arguably) sentient robot wants B'Elanna's help in figuring out how to help how to preserve its kind, to “procreate,” in a rather mechanical sense of the word. To “evolve,” really, if you want to get philosophical. This is definitely the second chapter in the landmark TNG episode with Data's “life” on the line.

B'Elanna is ready to go. She feels a sense of pride regarding the robot. A sense of ownership? Well, probably not, as she's a very enlightened person – but the fact that she was able to figure out how to adapt the warp core plasma to charge up the robot (using a set of relays) means that she's at least protective of her discovery.

The way that B'Elanna's magic bullet charge-up just automatically works may make some engineers roll their eyes a bit. (Consider that I can't even open a new PDF file without making adjustments to my laptop). There are a lot of similar story shortcuts in this one – especially once B'Elanna tries to create a new robot out of component parts.

Does this mean that Captain Janeway allows her to continue tinkering? Actually, no. She shuts that project down, rightly citing the Prime Directive. “What you're talking about is giving them new abilities, which is the equivalent of altering their genetic structure.” This was the way the robots were designed and that's all the Captain will allow.

Of course, B'Elanna is then captured and a ticking clock is set. Voyager's chief engineer quickly surmises that the robots were unable to create new models because the original designers – the Builders – created a special energy code for each specific unit. While her robot captor is quick to throw in the towel, B'Elanna holds out. “What we've got to do is design a standardized module with a uniform energy code that can power any unit,” she says. How she plans to do this . . . well, we don't really get into that. We cut back to Voyager, where Janeway is planning her rescue and then, of course, there are invading bad guys. This takes our focus away from the tech problem.