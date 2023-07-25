Remembering "Blood Oath"

Dax isn't the only one who has changed. The three Klingons, played by the same actors as from the late 1960s, all appear with ridged foreheads. Star Trek continuity had yet to explain the augmentation virus, but their attitudes have changed as well as their faces. The once fearsome warrior Kor is more of a bumbling old uncle and Koloth, while more put together, comes off as merely a grump. (To be fair, these folks are all over a century old.) Only Kang still has true fire in his belly, thinking longingly of “a time [when] the mere mention of the Klingon Empire made worlds tremble. Now, our warriors are opening restaurants and serving racht to the grandchildren of men I slaughtered in battle.”The peace between the Klingons and the Federation was brokered, in part, between Kang and Curzon Dax. This friendship led Curzon to be Godfather to Kang's son, whose murder led to the titular blood oath of this episode. Now, Kang has been able to track down their quarry (The Albino) and the time to kill has come.

For a show that frequently has people dying at the other end of a phaser, “Blood Oath” treats killing seriously. Combat is always a last resort for the Federation, so can Jadzia Dax just go and “take out a hit?” She engages Kira, to check in on her bloodstained conscience post-Bajoran independence, and the result (in typical DS9 fashion) is not exactly black and white.Eventually Jadzia joins the fight, and while we don't actually see her kill anyone, she certainly uses her Bat'leth in a dangerous manner. (You wouldn't go running through the house like that, let's put it that way.) It's a marvelous episode from stem to stern, and not just for giving longtime fans (not one, not two, but) three different guests appearances to flip out about. It foreshadows some of the moral gray area that later DS9 seasons would study in more depth and establishes Dax's familiarity with and proclivity for Klingons. (Oh, if only Kang and Koloth lived long enough to attend her wedding with Worf! We're guessing Kor's invite simply got lost in the mail.)