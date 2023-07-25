One Trek Mind: Q the Trickster

Almost all cultures have a Trickster in their folklore. Some are nefarious (think of Loki from Norse Mythology or, more recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe) but others, while not exactly good, aren't exactly bad, either. The Trickster takes the form of the Coyote in many Native American traditions, and sometimes he's there as an arbiter of justice, other times he's nothing more than a pest. There are also the tales of Br'er Rabbit, which have their roots in African-American storytelling but have commonalities with animal Trickster stories from across the African continent. (If you want to draw a line from the Anansi spider stories of West Africa through Br'er Rabbit in the American South to carrot-chomping Bugs Bunny at Six Flags Amusement Parks, you wouldn't be the first.)

So this leads us to Q. If you consider that the Trickster myths were created by Indigenous peoples throughout world history to try and make sense of a confusing landscape, then the tradition makes perfect sense with the origin of TNG. Our beloved Star Trek writers, faced with the enormity of the universe, would need a mischievous proxy to goad, torment, and enlighten a future Humanity as we made our way through this new world. Q, Captain Picard's eternal foil, isn't a villain, he's a pain in the you-know-what. But maybe he actually has humanity's best interest somewhere where he ought to have a heart?