One Trek Mind LIVE in London -- A Preview

All three of the One Trek Mind: Live panels are at the Excelsior Stage at the Excel Center. Friday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 is Best TNG, Sat., Oct. 4 at 12:45 is Best Jerks and Sun., Oct 5 at 11:45 am is Best Crew. So, anyone on Gamma Shift may have to set their alarm, but the rest of you can just take the turbolift on over.

In addition to the OTM:L panels I'm going to host a Dominion War-themed talk/trivia contest on Saturday at 10 am. If you really know your way around the Weyoun clones, I strongly urge you to check this out.

I'll also be hanging around all three of the stages, making intros at the costume contest and – more importantly – trying to keep some of the mayhem together during the attempt to beat the world's record for largest group of Star Trek cosplay under one roof. I hope to see more than one Mirror Universe M'Ress out there!

But if you just can't ever get enough of me (and if this is the case, please share your secret with my wife), I'll be moderating a few additional panels this weekend. On Saturday at 11 am I'll be chewin' the fat with Ronald B. Moore and Andre Bormanis about behind-the-scenes Trek things. At 3:30 I am hosting a chat with the “Aliens of Star Trek” - Steve Rankin, Vaughn Armstrong and Casey Biggs. Sunday morning, bright and early at 9 am, it'll be me and the Ladies of Trek: Suzie Plakson, Hana Hatae and Alice Krige. Later that same day, at 12:30, I'll go one-on-one with Bruce Greenwood on the Voyager stage. Will Captain Pike be back in the next movie? Maybe we can slip him up and get him to tell us?