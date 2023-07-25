One Trek Mind -- Komparing Khans

Advantage: New.

** Ambition

In "Space Seed" Khan is something of a poet-warrior with an almost-understandable will to power. Yeah, he goes about it the wrong way, but by the end of the episode when he, his crewmates and Lt. Marla McGivers are cut loose on Ceti Alpha V it's almost like when the two rival kids shake hands on the last day of camp. This changes, of course, by The Wrath of Khan (living on an uninhabitable wasteland with killer ear slugs will do that to ya.) After a few years of whining (waaah, Captain Kirk isn't checking on me. . .) Khan focuses all his might into revenge-seeking rage, and thus the titular wrath is born.In Star Trek Into Darkness there's a lot that is done to keep you in the dark about this new Khan, so it is a little hard to get inside his head. At the end of the day, though, the implication is that he isn't all bad. He just wants his crew - his "family" back. His main foe, Admiral Marcus, is hardly a good guy, so we don't exactly weep when Khan crushes his skull with his bare hands. His need to destroy San Francisco seems to be a little over the top, though.Advantage: Tie.

** Amour

In "Space Seed" Khan is quick to jump out of a cryogenic tube, do some deep breathing yoga moves, then find the love of a good woman. Marla McGivers, predisposed to fall for a ruthless leader from an earlier century, sends crazy signals his way and he wastes no time bringing her down to Ceti Alpha V to let her "study the 20th century," if you know what I mean.