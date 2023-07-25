One Trek Mind: Inventors

Even today, with all of our technological advancements (for all you know, I am typing this by using Google Glass and blinking a lot), you can turn on some of the earliest episodes of Star Trek and marvel at the cool gadgets and gizmos. Well, maybe not Captain Pike's “one-beep-for-yes” chair, but the big idea stuff like warp drive and the transporter.For a show that has inspired generations of innovators, it's been good to see that the writers and producers have always respected this part of its core audience. To that end we've whipped out our slide rules and fastened our pocket protectors and offer up (in no specific scientific order) our 10 favorite Star Trek

easure of a Man” or maybe even TOS's “The Devil in the Dark,” but it doesn't quite gel. The Tyran inventor, Dr. Farallon, however, is still cool. In addition to creating the particle fountain (a bold step forward in mining), she created the Exocomps to do cleanup on the fountain and its systems. The basic gist is that these little robo-buggers called are actually alive (and don't want to go in the nasty tubes and meet their death.) Somehow Exocomps evolved and, after a little shaking from Data and the rest of the crew, Dr. Farallon was able to put aside her results-oriented demeanor, respect the development in her creations and stop exploiting them.

Emory EricksonAmong the better aspects of the “early, rugged” spacefaring years depicted in Enterprise is its treatment of the transporter. They use it… but they don't really like to. At least not on themselves.The creator of the transporter was one Emory Erickson, a big-hearted scientist who let his ambition ruin his life. Not being content with his invention, he tried to create a sub-quantum transporter – a transporter with no range limit – but tests on this device left him paralyzed and got his son irrevocably trapped in subspace. What's worse is that he knew the science was flawed, but ignored that to continue with the experiments.But… let's ignore that second half of his career and focus on the first part. Dude invented the transporter. And for that we have http://www.startrek.com/article/one-trek-mind-19-top-10-transporter-moments AND a lot to be thankful for.

Carol and David Marcus

This mother and son team spearheaded Project Genesis, a system of terraforming that could take an entire planet and basically hit “restart,” creating life in an instant. The Marcuses were still in the middle of their research (having only tested it out in a small, underground cavern setting) before the Genesis Device was stolen by Khan Noonien Singh. (The power over all of life and death came in a big glowing tube, naturally.)Carol Marcus was a dedicated scientist, one who wouldn't let a relationship with someone like Jim Kirk sideline her career. David, however, had a bit of his father's cowboy streak in him, perhaps manifested in his use of protomatter in the Genesis Matrix. Use of this protomatter ultimately led to the Genesis Planet's destruction; however, it is unknown if its use aided in regenerating Spock.

Zefram Cochrane

Were it not for Zefram Cochrane, all of the “boldly going” in Star Trek may never have happened.The inventor of warp drive changed Earth's isolated status out there in the System of Sol (“mostly harmless,” as another science fiction franchise would have it) and put it in the center of the galaxy. By achieving faster-than-light travel, Earth (and later the United Federation of Planets) was able to explore, engage with and, in many cases, improve the larger Universe. All the noble intentions wouldn't add up to anything without the means to do it.