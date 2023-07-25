One Trek Mind: Happy Birthday, King Abdullah!

Star Trek has played host to all sorts of life forms: Vulcans, Klingons, members of the Q Continuum. But what about constitutional monarchs? The second-season Voyager episode “Investigations” did just that when it featured one of the stranger cameos in all of American television. King Abdullah of Jordan, who turns 52 today (January 30), appeared in an early scene of the episode. That's him as a science ensign in a corridor, listening to and nodding with Harry Kim before Neelix shows up and he's dismissed. I know he was still just a Prince back in 1996, but you'd think he'd get a chance to talk with Captain Janeway, huh?

The Star Trek enthusiast was visiting California and somehow his handlers and the producers of the show decided that a mere royal visit wasn't enough. After a tour of the set the Prince was told he could get into makeup and a uniform to have some photos taken. What fan would say no? Next thing ya know, he's in a scene with Garrett Wang and Ethan Phillips.

He doesn't speak any lines in the brief moment – he may be the ruler of a country, but the Screen Actors Guild is more powerful than any dynastic sovereign. For him to talk would have broken rules not even the U.N. could smooth over. But he communicates with a nod, and then walks out of frame as the story continues. The scene comes right at the beginning of a pretty good Voyager episode – one in the middle of the “Seska arc,” with Tom Paris pretending to be leaving the ship. There's also the goofy idea of Neelix doing a chat show (“A Briefing With Neelix,”). which is either amusing or annoying depending on your point of view of our friendly Talaxian.

King Abdullah's relationship with Star Trek doesn't end here. As we fans know, you can't shake it that easily. No, he doesn't show up in costume at the annual Las Vegas convention, but if he has his way he'll be able to do so something similar without having to leave his Kingdom. Movement continues in the Red Sea port of Aqaba for the development of a massive theme park that will include a licensed Star Trek-branded section.