One Trek Mind: Happy 85th Birthday, Estelle Harris

Harris was already well known as “George Costanza's mother” by the time the Voyager episode “Sacred Ground” aired in 1996. She'd been in more than a few movies and television shows prior to her debut in the notorious Seinfeld episode “The Contest,” but her grating voice and embarrassing demeanor made her a star. (Her other biggest role – that of Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2 came later.)

The very unusual episode was the first one directed by Robert Duncan McNeill and while it is hardly the most action-packed, it wins a lot of points for trying something new. It begins with Voyager in orbit around a friendly planet, getting ready for some R&R. (Yeah, that never goes well.) B'Elanna Torres, Harry Kim, Neelix and Kes are getting a tour of some holy religious sites when Kes “hears something” and is drawn to a sacred shrine of some sort. She is soon zapped by an energy force and nothing the Doctor does seems to help.