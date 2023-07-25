One Trek Mind: Could The Vulcan Nerve Pinch Really Work?

However, Garth of Izar, a human, was able to use the nerve pinch successfully when he was appearing in the guise of Spock! But, I guess if you can teach yourself Antosian shapeshifting I suppose you can teach yourself anything. Maybe when you shapeshift into another species you also take on their abilities? Hmnnn, gotta think about that.

It wasn't until The Next Generation that we saw a plain ol' human perform the nerve pinch. Well, not just any ol' human, it was Captain Picard. But put an asterisk next to this one; consider that he showed his ability only after he had his mind meld with Sarek! That may have had something to do with it. Also consider the irony that his victim was none other than Tim Russ, but Tim Russ the jerky human in TNG's “Starship Mine,” not the Vulcan Tuvok from Voyager. (Also, Captain Archer did it too, later – er, I mean earlier, but also after a mind meld.)

However, the fact that Data was able to nerve pinch proves that there's nothing about it that is inherently Vulcan. But extra-human precision and tremendous strength may be key, and the Soong Android has both these.

The nerve pinch is up there with the transporter for culturally resonant Trekania. It is mentioned in a Beastie Boys song (“If you try to knock me you'll get mocked/I'll stir fry you in my wok/Your knees will start shaking and your fingers pop/Like a pinch on the neck from Mister Spock!”) and was parodied by Mel Brooks in Spaceballs. The question on everyone's mind, of course is: could it actually work?

Well, I've just spent an inordinate amount of time scouring the Internet to try and find the answer, and the one that I've settled on it. . . probably not. As one commenter on “The Straight Dope”'s message board put it, if the Vulcan nerve pinch were real, UFC fights would be a lot shorter. (Plus we'd also be inundated by now of idiot kids nerve pinching one another on YouTube.)

There is, of course, the “sleeper hold” that compresses the flow of the carotid arteries that can put someone out in mere seconds, but this is far less elegant than simply outstretching your hand and, like striking a chord on a grand piano, sending someone to sleep with your fingertips.

Something that we know is fake is the Vulcan death grip, a little bit of psyops that Kirk and Spock did on the Romulans in “The Enterprise Incident.” The Romulans, I suppose, felt like I did as a child – that the Vulcans somehow possessed magic and could kill someone just by shoving their fingers in someone's face. “There's no such thing as a Vulcan death grip!” was the famous Nurse Chapel line, followed by Kirk reminding “the Romulans don't know that!”