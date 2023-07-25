One Trek Mind: A Look Back At Voyager's Journey To Hell

When I meet a dismissive jerk who learns that I write a column about Star Trek called One Trek Mind they always ask “do you speak Klingon?” This is the socially acceptable way for an adult to give me a wedgie in public, I suppose.

I don't speak Klingon. (Well, I know a few words – for example, these annoying people are “p'taks.”) But when TNG, DS9 and Voyager were in mid-run I, like so many others, got more and more enthralled with the unique and rich Klingon culture. When a show's cold opening intimated that this would be a “Klingon one,” it usually meant you could rub your hands together and expect a meaty bite of delicious storytelling gagh.

This week marks the 14th anniversary since the first airing of -- in my opinion --one of the best “Klingon ones,” the B'Elanna Torres afterlife epic “Barge of the Dead.”

“Barge of the Dead” isn't just terrific because it serves up enormous flagons of bloodwine – although it is positively intoxicating with its copious Klingon lore. It's a great episode because it balances this with character development and because it is dares to bring up a topic that is very common in our modern world, but oftentimes glossed over on popular television: the debate of faith versus reason.

B'Elanna, out in a shuttlecraft hoping to retrieve a precious multispatial probe, gets banged around in an ion storm. Upon return she's told that a Klingon artifact wedged itself into her small ship. It's a major find way out here in the Delta Quadrant and, as such, the rest of the crew gets a little bit of “Klingon fever.” There's a special party planned and the Doctor and Seven of Nine are singing songs about Kahless (specifically about his defeat of Molor at the River Skral.)