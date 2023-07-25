One Trek Mind #63: 10 Best Trek Romances

Love is in the air, or at least that's what the greeting card and chocolate manufacturers are telling me.This week marks Valentine's Day, derived from the 3rd century legend of St. Valentinus. He was a Roman imprisoned for performing illegal wedding ceremonies among soldiers and among Christians. He was said to have healed the daughter of his jailer and, before his execution on February 14th, wrote her a note signed “from your Valentine.”It's a story that's spanned time and, while the specifics of it are never mentioned in the 23rd or 24th centuries, the connotations of true love we now associate with Valentine's Day certainly are. For a show ostensibly about photon torpedoes and warp drive, there's an awful lot of swooning and smooching on Star Trek.As we ready for this year's Valentine's Day, instead of being smart and making reservations, I've decided to list the ten best Star Trek romances. More so than with most lists, I'll reiterate that this is MY opinion. Nothing riles people up like affairs of the heart, so when your pick is invariably in the wrong spot (or off the list entirely – sorry Trip Tucker and T'Pol) remember that you can shoot your Cupid-free arrows in the comments below.

10 – B'Elanna Torres and Tom ParisIt took me a while to fall in love with these two falling in love. But when they were floating in the inky blackness of space with only the tiniest bit of oxygen at the end of season four's “Day of Honor,” one couldn't reject their affections any longer. The tough as brass B'Elanna and the former outlaw Paris inspired a (dare-I-say) sweetness in one another that made for one of the more charming, long-lasting relationships in all of Trek-dom.