One Trek Mind #62: The Rock First Rolled On Voyager

A newcomer would immediately see what was so appealing about Seven of Nine. Beautiful, certainly. Built like a tank and ready to go mano a mano with both The Rock and a Hirogen. But beyond that there are hints at the “little girl lost” that is Annika Hansen, the assimilated human-turned-drone that is still unsure of her place in Federation society. While it is a journey only she can make, it takes a village (as we were wont to say back in the 90s) and her comrades Tuvok, the Doctor, Tom Paris, Chakotay and most importantly Captain Janeway were there to help her along the way.“Tsunkatse,” oddly, is almost devoid of Janeway; the whole episode is one of shore leave gone wrong, and she's off in Delta Flyer most of the time. As such, we get to see how the rest of the crew steps up to aid colleague in need.The premise of “Tsunkatse” is a bit of a riff on TOS' “Arena” and “Gamesters of Triskelion,” but with a little extra satire. Jeffrey Combs (in his only Voyager appearance!) is a spaceborne gladiatorial impresario who kidnaps fighters, holding them captive to fight one another for holo-ratings. Tuvok and Seven of Nine are pinched (they are en route to check out a micro nebula, because shore leave just means more science!) and Seven agrees to fight if it means medical attention for the wounded Vulcan. She first enters the ring opposite The Rock in a “blue match,” but looses because she restrains her killer instinct. Nevertheless she's a big ratings hit (duh!) so she's brought back for a “red match” - a fight til the death – and it is here that she must unleash the tamped-down hunter instinct she's been trying to subdue since her acceptance on Voyager.