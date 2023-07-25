One Trek Mind #59: Bones' Best Banter

If you want to get technical (and Trekkies always do) you could argue this wasn't McCoy talking. This was McCoy under the disorienting effect of holding Spock's katra.Apart from being a nice explosive moment for DeForest Kelley, I love this scene from Star Trek III: The Search For Spock because it shows that, even in the utopian future, people will still be a little taken aback by weird aliens. When McCoy tries to hire a charter to the forbidden Genesis planet and the proto-Ferengi who talks like Yoda starts shouting in the bar, it is a great moment of reality in the series that always suspends its disbelief.3 - “You really HAVE gone where no man has gone before!”

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is a nonstop freight train of comedy traveling at Warp Factor Fun. Everyone is hilarious in it, but none so more than McCoy. His trip through the hospital to rescue Chekov is one of the best things in Trek ever. Of all his lines, though, the one that did the biggest number on me when I first saw it was when he approached Spock on their return flight from Vulcan. It's something of a triple joke. He's remarking on the fact that Spock is among the few that have “died” and been reborn, but he's also winking to us that, oh, man, Spock is really acting spaced-out. And, of course, it is a direct lift from Star Trek's opening credits. (A line that would later – or do I mean earlier? - become canon from Zefram Cochrane in “Broken Bow.”)When I saw this in the theater as a kid (take that, younger readers!) the line destroyed the audience. A full-on photon torpedo shot direct from the screen. We couldn't even hear Spock's comeback. 2 – “Shut up. Shh. SHHHHH!”