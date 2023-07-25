One Trek Mind #55: No Trouble With Tribbles

“The Trouble With Tribbles” is, quite possibly, the first episode of Star Trek you ever saw. It is a great, fun way to get hooked, and a perfect vehicle to meet the characters. Kirk, cocksure and independent; Spock, level-headed and analytical; Bones, curious and determined. Also Scotty, one part bruiser, one part tech-head; Chekov, filled with youthful ambition, and Uhura, caring and warm. (Sorry, Sulu, you took the week off to shoot a John Wayne movie.) “The Trouble With Tribbles” is energetic, has lots of twists and also pulls the curtain back on the inner workings of Starfleet. (Kirk to Baris: “I have never questioned the orders or the intelligence of any representative of the Federation. Until now.”) Also, this episode really rolls its sleeves up when presenting interstellar baddies, the Klingons. The exchange of insults between Kirk and Koloth is arguably the most Flash Gordon-esque moment of the series.Most important, however, is “Tribbles”' notion that the galaxy is weird. Even with “The Devil in the Dark”'s silicon-based Horta and “Errand of Mercy”'s pure-energy Organians, so many of the creatures we meet in Trek are humanoid-based (though both “Who Mourns for Adonais?” and TNG's “The Chase” make a clear canonical case for this phenomenon.) Most people seem to really dig that virtually anything in the Star Trek Universe could actually be a threat (or, if not a threat, then a genuine force) to reckon with.

Tribbles' legacy in Star Trek is massive, especially for little balls of fur that don't actually do much. They got the full-on sequel treatment in The Animated Series (“More Troubles More Tribbles”) as well as a biggest, wettest, fattest kiss from the “second generation” of shows to the classics: the Deep Space Nine fan favorite “Trials and Tribble-ations.”