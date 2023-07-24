Memories of Deep Space Nine's Ezri Dax

When the Pah-Wraith-possessed Gul Dukat took up his phaser and slew Jadzia Dax in the Promenade's Bajoran Temple, my first thoughts, naturally, were for Worf.

This was just one of many conflicting emotions, though. Like a Vulcan suffering Pa'nar Syndrome, I was conflicted. As a Star Trek: Deep SpaceNine viewer enthralled with weekly developments of the Dominion War (the greatest serialized event in television from now until the 24th Century), I was quite impressed the Deep Space Nine's producers' decision to kill off one of its principal characters. But when I realized I'd never get to see Terry Farrell and her spots travel to Risa again, I recognized that I'd be joining the Son of Mogh in mourning.

The Dax sybiont was saved, however, and despite previously established canon that a Trill should really never be around her past lovers, she ended up back on the Deep Space 9 space station, albeit in a new form.