One Trek Mind #51: Best Trek Art Prints

Artist Mike Saputo designed this for Mondo and it really nails the concept of turning a TOS episode into a movie poster. I love the use of the Gill Sans font (a sci-fi staple!) at the base, along with the cast and crew credits. The details in the halo are terrific, as is the color and shading around the Talosians. You've got old Pike in his chair below and the Enterprise under that, too. It's even got the Stardate down there.9 – Dagger of the Mind

Designed by Juan Ortiz for QMx, this takes the very 1960s-looking bird, hand and sunburst worn by Dr. Tristan Adams of the Tantalus facility and gives it the iconic display it deserves. It's a combination of the colors and the lettering that makes this one remind me of the old El-Al Airline posters. Note that it isn't a white dove of peace, but a dark, perhaps ominous bird. Are treacherous things happening down on Tantalus?

8 – Wink of an Eye

Another of Ortiz', this has a bit of an X-Files thing going on. The lettering is almost a bit retro for Star Trek, harkening somewhat to the 1950s. I like how the concentric circles and the change in focus almost tire your eyes – as if that's what it would be like to slip “out of time.” Follow the humanoid form from top to bottom and it fades from blur to sturdy and back again, like the buzzing Scalosians phasing in and out of our temporal perception. Groovy!7 – The Immunity Syndrome

We're back to the 1960s again and you can almost hear the electronic synthesizer music when you look at Ortiz' title treatment. That's some hardcore early computer font, no? The imagery is an obvious reference to the abstract expressionist action painting of Jackson Pollock – a colorful choice for an episode about a “zone of darkness.” Only when you look at it for a moment do you see that, off to the side, a blotch of gray is actually the Enterprise.6 – The Trouble With Tribbles