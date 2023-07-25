One Trek Mind #50: Rethinking Reg (Barclay)

I didn't yet know the pop culture term “Mary Sue” (a shoe-horned wish fulfillment figure), but I sensed that, in some way, the fantasy-obsessive, nervous man who didn't really belong on the Enterprise was talking down to me. In “Hollow Pursuits,” where we first glimpse Schultz' troubled engineer, it is one of the first times we meet a less-than-perfect crew-member of the Enterprise-D. (Kirk's crew had its share of racists and cowards; see “Balance of Terror” or “The Corbomite Maneuver” for examples.) My teenage eye-rolling was prompted by three distinct thoughts:First, why would Barclay, not just a klutz but a tardy klutz, be allowed on the Federation's flagship, the interstellar beacon of excellence? (Riker floats a theory, that he was simply shuffled off the Zhukov because its Captain Gleason didn't want to bother to deal with the bureaucracy of demotion.) It didn't fly with me, because most of TNG to this point treated the Federation as a working utopia that simply couldn't produce a phobia-ridden individual. Second, I instantly knew that the episode was going to end by, basically, everyone giving Barclay a big hug and letting him feel good about himself. Despite my intense, personal relationship with Counselor Deanna Troi, her mollycoddling side could get a little on my angst-y nerves.Third, whether it was true or not, the whole endeavor seemed like a network exec was making fun of me. By which I mean us – the Star Trek fans. “Oh, those dweebs who never get picked for the soccer team, man, they're gonna' love this guy. A holodeck addiction? He's one of them!” I didn't watch Star Trek to see myself. I watched Star Trek to aspire to great things I couldn't actually achieve in life. Even Wesley Crusher, often mocked, was a kid genius who could save the day with an understanding of science and technology that bordered on magic. (I never disliked Wesley. Well, maybe the rainbow sweater, but that's about it.)

Clearly, my feelings toward Barclay were in the minority. He was brought back four more times on TNG, and was mentioned in passing twice more. He even stayed in Chief O'Brien's mind long enough to get referenced on an episode of DS9 (“Image in the Sand.”)

With enough time and familiarity, of course, Barclay (and Schultz) wore me down and I finally eased up on the guy. Heck, I had to admit that Barclay's Protomophosis Syndrome from “Genesis” was absolutely fantastic. Anything that could cause Worf to de-evolve into a raging beast with a seashell head and grotesque pincers is just a-okay in my book.