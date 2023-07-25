One Trek Mind: 5 Working Stiffs of the Federation

Labor Day is more than just the weekend to get your fantasy football teams in order or to start clucking your tongues at someone who'd be so gauche as to where white to a dinner party. It came into being as working people began organizing and striking for their rights against oppression. So try and stuff yourself on BBQ ribs and potato salad with respect!

In Gene Roddenberry's vision of the future, inequality appears to be largely eradicated on Earth. (On Cardassia, not so much.) Indeed, when I was young, part of what drew me to Star Trek was the front-and-center utopianism. Here would be a society where everyone would work really hard for the sake of doing good work. Mostly in the sciences. And often wearing form-fitting unitards. Sign me up!

If you look closely, however, you will find that there are some folks in the United Federation of Planets who don't spend their days blazing trails with computers or starships or tricorders. Some people just... have a job. It's not clear if there is exploitation involved - perhaps not with a society that seems to be wholly unconcerned with ownership of goods – but there are still some positions whose functions, while nice, might be described as “non-essential.”

To these working folks, let's raise a glass of synthehol and hope they had a terrific Labor Day weekend. Who are they, you ask?

Boothby

Played by Ray Walston (who was already TV's favorite martian), Boothby was the a groundskeeper at Starfleet Academy. Dismissive of technology, the somewhat cantankerous, Boothby was a spiritual mentor to Captain Picard, as well as Chakotay, Captain Janeway and even Wesley Crusher.

In addition to inspiring the young cadets to find strength and honor within themselves (usually through sagacious advice masquerading as mere chatter) Boothby had the unfortunate distinction of being replicated by a particularly sneaky member of Species 8472. Talk about an adaptation!

Joseph Sisko

Some mornings when I've been too lazy to go to the supermarket I get down on my knees and wish for a replicator. Oh, if I could just say “bacon and eggs” and make them appear. (Instead, I end up chancing it on yogurt ten days past the expiration.)

But in the future there will still be those who want – who insist! - on a home cooked meal. For them there's Sisko's Creole Kitchen somewhere in the Uptown section of New Orleans. Gumbo and shrimp creole were specialties worth beaming in for from all over Earth. From a strict point of view, this was not a place that was looking toward the future or concerned with boldly going where no one had gone before. The world of Star Trek, of course, was wise enough to recognize that all labs and warp corps isn't enough to keep a society moving.