One Trek Mind #48: Trek Puns For Fun

Sorry, that one was too good to pass up. . . but so as not to appear biased we can also imagine the same conservative governor with a business background, but in this case the business acumen is so strong he eventually becomes the Grand Nagus. We speak, of course of the much more likable. . .Mitt ROMney.

Of course, you may think it completely illogical to vote out a president who is already in office. You may prefer a calculated, reasoned approach, in which case you should pull the lever for. . .Tuvok Obama. (Note: conspiracy nutcases should really enjoy this one when they recall that Tuvok did first appear on a Maquis ship, but was really an undercover spy for the Federation. Perhaps lunatic fringe websites all have their roots in the Voyager pilot?)

Star Trek, however, is international. There are political figures all over the globe that can use a good pun. What about a would-be French president and former IMF head who may or may not have... well, you know? If he were genetically altered we could all shout . . .Dominique Strauss-KHANNNNNNNNNNN!