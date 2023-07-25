One Trek Mind #44: Star Trek's 10 Biggest Jerks

8 – Admiral Alynna Nechayev

Some of you may be shocked that Admiral Nechayev, one of the few sentient beings known to keep Captain Picard up at night with stress-related heartburn, isn't ranked higher on the list. While her no-nonsense manner was quite different from Picard's style, the truth is that he respected her greatly, and not just because he was following Starfleet's chain of command. She had to make hard calls against the Cardassians, the Borg, the Maquis and resettled Native Americas, so a person in that position didn't always have time to be friendly – or receptive to a plate of Bularian canapes.

It's also hard not to have some admiration for a diminutive woman that can leave hardy men like Picard and Riker quaking in their boots. Nevertheless, don't come aboard the Enterprise and think you know what's best for it when you haven't tugged a thousand light years in its captain's tunic. To destroy the Borg using Hugh as genocidal malware is just wrong, and no amount of pips on the collar can change that.