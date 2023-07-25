One Trek Mind #43: Sagan Family Business

Wait, what? Picard has a son? Well, I guess the term “oops” still exists in the 24th century. A former paramour of Jean-Luc's, Miranda Vigo, gave birth to a child after a swift but passionate affair.

Picard is able to rescue Jason Vigo, now a young man, and after a difficult meeting eventually form a bond. In the end it is revealed Bok spoofed Jason's DNA sequencing, and the two are, indeed, not related. The scenes between the would-be father and son are still quite touching, and one need not be a psychoanalyst to see how “Bloodlines” may be Nick Sagan's most personal story about a man following in huge paternal footsteps.Sagan next transported to the Star Trek writer's room during season five of Voyager. He served as a story editor, which means that his involvement on all the shows of that year is mixed in to their primordial soup. He can, therefore, take at least a partial bow for “Bride of Chaotica!”There are, however, five episodes from that season where he has sole or shared screenwriting credit.