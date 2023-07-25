One Trek Mind #41: "The Alternative Factor"

In a previous One Trek Mind column -- THIS one -- I discussed how, in my youth, I'd stay up late, letting TOS reruns lull me to the Land of Nod, and sometimes the show would seep into my dreams. (I fully expect you to remember all my One Trek Mind tidbits, by the way – there will be a quiz when we're done.)

For quite some time I was convinced that “The Alternative Factor” was a bizarre, meandering tale only because I'd drift asleep before making it to the final credits. Then one day I watched it all the way through while I was wide awake – and that still was no help. Most will agree that “The Alternative Factor,” TOS' 27th episode, is the first that is, let's face it, a stinker. I'll go one further and say it is the most surreal of all 'em out there. The stream-of-consciousness quality begins right at the onset. A superimposed image of a nebula zooms in and out as Kirk, Spock and company rattle and roll on the bridge. “What was that?” the Captain asks and Spock, having only looked at his instruments for about three seconds, concludes that for a split second all matter in the area was on the verge of “winking out.” Why this phenomenon would cause a spacequake (or have such a visual representation) isn't quite explained.