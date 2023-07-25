One Trek Mind #4: Star Trek Movie Memories

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

I am a five-year-old kid from New Jersey - a strange place whose verdant farms resemble Omicron Ceti III, beach communities resemble Risa and industrial north resembles a Y Class planet. My parents decide to take a holiday vacation in nearby New York City. We'll see a large arboreal life-form festooned with decorative illumination and left to die in a large outdoor marketplace. Around town I will see a promotional poster for a film. It will have three floating heads, one of which will be partially obscured by dark blue vertical stripes and somewhat ... demonic. I will be simultaneously horrified and fascinated by this image and demand – DEMAND – to see it.

My parents take me to what was then Loews Astor Plaza cinema, now the Best Buy Theater. (I'm serious.) It is Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The force of the music is unlike anything I've ever heard before. The moment when the Enterprise enters a wormhole frightens me to the point of burrowing my face in my mother's side. Soon thereafter I fall asleep and am carried by back to our hotel.