One Trek Mind #37: Sick In Space

When Captain Kirk famously declared “risk is our business” in “Return to Tomorrow” he further encouraged a nation of young scientists to continue their pursuit of the stars. His courage was noble, but it wouldn't have harmed him to add “if you're coming, bring a jacket – you may catch something!”

Star Trek shows how the Galaxy is loaded with adventure and intellectual stimulus, but there are also loads of new ways to get sick. Luckily Starfleet has more than its share of great doctors (as we've discussed before: HERE) but that doesn't mean there's no room for preventive care. Below are the ten most notable conditions you may wish to avoid. Should you experience any symptoms, contact someone in a blue tunic immediately.

10 – Zanthi Fever