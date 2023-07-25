One Trek Mind #36: TNG On The Big Screen

I arrived at the theater just in time (stupid New York City crosstown traffic – where's my deflector shielding!) but still caught a handful of people dressed in Trek uniforms. Oddly, they were TOS uniforms, but that's what's great about our community. We love it all!

Mixed with the sound of munched popcorn I heard someone playing around with the official Star Trek iPad app and someone else had the TOS boatswain whistle as their ringtone. Awesome.

There were some pre-screening trivia cards that were, frankly, so easy that they were met with some chuckles. Example:

What scientific advance allowed blind Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge to see?

A) VISOR

B) Retnax-5

C) Radar

D) Retinal Imaging scans

I'm not even going to dignify that with a response (though I suppose answer B is a nice nod from someone who knows their stuff.)

The first part of the program was a behind-the-scenes feature from the brand spankin' new Blu-ray release of Season 1. Despite reading dozens of articles about the painstaking process of remastering, it is something else to actually see how it is done. Many of the original effects shots are broken out into different pieces of film, all in different boxes in a vast warehouse. Something that was first used in Season One may have been used again in Season Three, so to find the original source decades later is a real scavenger hunt. To actually see workers rifling through those boxes (and thinking about my own scattered DVD collection at home) makes the spent energy seem all the more real.

TNG looked terrific 25 years ago – and that's because the effects were state of the art. Modern TVs, however, are optimized for HD, while the original broadcasts (and subsequent home video releases) were all downgraded to Standard Def. That's why, if you have a nifty new TV (or a tablet with a retina display) these older shows may look a little fuzzier than you recall. This upgrade is essential for seeing the shows as they were meant to be seen.