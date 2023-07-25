One Trek Mind #32: Random Episode Generator Selects...

To determine what to watch I randomly generated a number by asking my followers on Twitter to @ me something between 1 and 727. I took the first 10 responses, averaged them, got 311.1, rounded down, then looked up the corresponding episode in the order in which they aired. That episode is Star Trek: The Next Generation's “Masks.”

Not exactly what I had in mind. I wanted, basically, a forgotten, ephemeral episode, one that was punched out with the workmanlike efficiency of a franchise with two regular shows in production and a string of feature films in development. (Ahhhhh, the golden years.) Instead, the Fates dealt me a controversial hand.

I personally witnessed a recent Star Trek convention where Brent Spiner himself chuckled and admitted something to the tune of "Yeah, we had no idea what the hell was going on in 'Masks.'" And this was the guy who did all the funny voices!

"Masks" came along just 8 episodes before the brilliant finale "All Good Things..." and, if one is looking for a positive spin, it acted as a nice counter-argument for all of us who never wanted to see TNG end.

"Masks," if you don't recall, tells the story of a floating 87 million year old cultural vault that overpowers the Enterprise's replicators and recreates its temples and artifacts. Data becomes possessed by a handful of key citizens of this culture and the damage to the ship can only be stopped if Picard puts a silly mask on his face. (Don't try and correct me, I just re-watched it last night!)