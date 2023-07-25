One Trek Mind #27: Trek (2009)'s Deleted Scenes

It's hard to believe it's been three years since Star Trek (2009) finally launched onto screens. Part of me still thinks of it as “the new one,” but another part of me has already accepted Chris Pine's cocky smile, Zachary Quinto's raised eyebrow and J.J. Abrams' ubiquitous lens flares as a part of Trek legacy.

Like many of you, I followed every half-rumor leading up to the release (remember when it was going to be December 2008?) then analyzed and argued every frame of the movie once it was out. By the time the Blu-ray appeared I was a little exhausted. While I instantly dug into all the bonus features, it wasn't with the ferocity of spirit that marked the theatrical release. To that end, I never watched all those deleted scenes to the point of memorization, or thought much about which ones (if any) should have been left in the film.

Until now...

Let's celebrate the three-year anniversary of Star Trek (2009) by second guessing the editing of Abrams and company, and remind ourselves what's sitting on disc two of the Blu-ray.

1 – Spock's Birth