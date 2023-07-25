One Trek Mind #18: My Personal Trek Tipping Point

There I am, 13 years old. I'm in the guest bedroom, it is a little after midnight and while my parents were cool enough not to enforce a “bedtime,” I wasn't supposed to be here. Despite my usual practice of keeping quiet when watching late night TV, I am off the Murphy bed and pacing. I may even be muttering. I have just had my world (ALL of my worlds) rocked by the previous four minutes of television. It is an experience that will alter the trajectory of my life.

In an earlier column -- click HERE -- I detailed my experiences seeing the Star Trek films, and explained how The Voyage Home was the film that really got my matter/anti-matter chamber intermixing. Afterwards, I started working reruns of TOS into my late night TV repertoire.

There was a problem, though, and more than just not having a television in my bedroom. I was a devotee of music show PostModern MTV, which was on from 11:30 to 12:30. I was also quite hooked on Late Night with David Letterman, which was on from 12:30 to 1:30. Star Trek came on Channel 9 (NYC-area represent!) from 12 to 1 a.m. So this meant, at least in the early days, that I would have to choose between a rock n' roll/comedy lineup or sci-fi. You kids today with your TiVo and DVRs wouldn't understand.

(There was, of course, another distraction – and those of you who grew up in the 1980s with cable know what I mean. Back in the day, there was a glitch in the system wherein the “dirty” channels would come in all scrambled, but if you stared at it right, you might just catch a glimpse of something. Seems like a joke now, but, believe me, a teenage boy could spend hours staring at this swarm of color and garbled sound like it was some sort of beacon from a distant star.)