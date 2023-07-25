One Trek Mind: 10 Scariest Things About The Borg

The Borg certainly were aware of the Federation's existence and they came looking for blood. Well, blood only if they were foolish enough to resist, something they said was futile time and again. To get this message across they pulled a real humdinger of a move – they kidnapped and transformed the Captain of the Federation's flagship. Jean-Luc Picard became Locutus of Borg and he was LOOKING US RIGHT IN THE EYE and telling us our lives were over as they had been. (Plus shining a red laser beam, too.)The ensuing Battle of Wolf 359 devastated the fleet (and killed Jennifer Sisko), but ultimately proved a pyrrhic victory for the human spirit. Still, the fact that the Borg could get any one of us – even someone as strong as Captain Picard – and have that person bent to do evil deeds proved once again how much the Borg meant business.Attempting to write a top ten list without leaving off somebody's top pick is futile. Surely there must be a scary moment with the Borg that I'm forgetting. If that's the case, let me know in the comments below.___________

Jordan Hoffman is a writer, critic and lapsed filmmaker living in New York City. His work can also be seen on Film.com, ScreenCrush and Badass Digest. On his BLOG, Jordan has reviewed all 727 Trek episodes and films, most of the comics and some of the novels.