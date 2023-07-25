One Trek Mind: 10 Facts About First Trek Tie-in Novel

A few days ago, however, I decided to warp back to Sector 001, to where it all began, and read “Spock Must Die!,” the first ever Star Trek tie-in fiction. Here are 10 things you should know.1 - It actually isn't the first ever Star Trek tie-in fiction. Star Trek comics began in 1967, but the first licensee (Gold Key) produced “Trek in name only.” The original artists had never seen the show and the tone is basically “Buck Rogers with a Pointy-Eared First Officer.” A book aimed at kids called “Mission to Horatius” was published in 1968. (It went out of print but a “facsimile copy” was made available by Pocket Books in 1999.) Also, short story adaptations of the episodes commenced in 1967, the early ones based off of the show's scripts. So for you Trek fans who love to get technical (e.g. all of you) “Spock Must Die!” is not really the first.2 – The author of those short stories, James Blish, got the nod to do the first novel “for all readers” after the series was cancelled. “Spock Must Die!” was released in 1970 and included a forward imploring that fans to rally around the show in the hopes that it may be revised.3 – Blish was no joke of a choice. The Hugo Award winner was a man with real sci-fi bonafides, having written some memorable stories and novels in the 1950s and 60s. Best known are the “Cities in Flight” books, which feature giant antigravity devices called Spindizzies. If you've ever stayed up late in your parents' basement staring at the cover of the first Boston album, that is an artistic rendering of a Blish Spindizzy.

4 - “Spock Must Die!” is a fun (and quick) read. The basic plot is this: the Klingons have figured a workaround to the enforced Organian Treaty. The Enterprise wants to check up on the Organians, but a large distance between them (more on this in a moment) forces Scotty to come up with a workaround. He projects a transporter-created Tachyon version of Spock to Organia, but the process backfires, creating TWO SPOCKS!5 – There is a surprising amount of lip service paid to actual science in “Spock Must Die!” Or, if at least not actual science, then at least conversation about what deep space exploration may actually be like. The main two examples seem to emerge from late night ruminations about the show's future tech.

Regarding the transporter, “Spock Must Die!” opens with a rather philosophical discussion between Dr. McCoy and Scotty about the transporter's projection of what are, essentially, duplicates of matter. What, then, becomes of a person's “soul”? This is expanded upon after the accident, when a quantum-derived Spock (later shown to be evil) appears. Is disposing of him murder?