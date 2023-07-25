One Trek Mind -- 10 Best @SirPatStew TwitPics

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of something that, at first, I didn't think would have any real bearing on the life of a Star Trek fan: Patrick Stewart's move to Brooklyn and his subsequent adoption of Twitter.Something about the vibrancy and vitality of Stewart and fiancee Sunny Ozell's neighborhood in Park Slope has inspired Stewart to take his already awesome personality and kick it up to Warp Factor 7. And he's not been quiet about it. He's been nothing but an Internet sensation of late, either giving extemporaneous and inspiring speeches about domestic violence or eating pizza (more on that in a bit.)Since so much of this has been made voluntarily public via Stewart's twitter feed it technically isn't stalking!With that, here are the 10 best TwitPics from @SirPatStew!

10 – “Self portrait with candy floss”Candy floss is the British version of cotton candy. As in “we rode in a lorry on the motorway, then took the lift up and ate candy floss.” This picture was part of a diptych – the other involved a mini sculpture of a human face made out of the sticky pink stuff.