One Small Step

It was, in fact, not Shatner but Nichelle Nichols who would go on to play a major role in the American space program, when she accepted a job helping recruit a new cohort of astronauts whose diversity would match the crew of the?Enterprise. Previously, the NASA intake had been very much in the Kirk mold – white, straight and male – but after a busy four-month tour of speaking engagements, Nichols succeeded in boosting applications from 35 to over 1,000 and securing a 16-fold increase in the number of women applicants as well.? Six women and three Black men ultimately made it through NASA’s grueling selection process, among them Dr. Sally Ride – not only the first American woman in space, but the first queer astronaut as well.??

In 1986, when three of Nichols’ recruits were killed in the?Challenger?disaster, Star Trek officially paid tribute.?The Voyage Home, Trek’s most successful cinematic outing, opened with a title card that read — "The cast and crew of Star Trek wish to dedicate this film to the men and women of the spaceship?Challenger, whose courageous spirit shall live to the 23rd?Century and beyond.”

This wasn’t, of course, the first mention of a NASA spacecraft in a?Star Trek?movie. The climax of?The Motion Picture?seven years earlier had hinged on the revelation that the vast and inscrutable entity V’Ger was in fact a (fictitious) NASA probe, Voyager VI.?