On the Worst Day of My Life, I Went to a Star Trek Convention

I don’t know how a space manages to be vast and claustrophobic at the same time, but the hall where Destination Star Trek was set up achieved this effect. Fans lined up around two full-scale Enterprise sets sat back to back in the middle of the hall. Rows of tables adorned with blown-up pictures of characters were pushed against one wall opposite a maze of dealers’ tables and costume displays. Stages ranging from intimate to immense were set up in the corners. Hundreds of Trekkies wearing Borg costumes, Starfleet uniforms and Andorian make-up milled about, taking in sights and gathering around exhibits. And at the centre of it was a young man, dressed up as Spock, on the verge of tears because of what was going through his head.

Two factors made my experience worsen as the day went on. At this point, I hadn’t been diagnosed with OCD, so I didn’t know my barrage of intrusive thoughts was a symptom of mental illness. Instead, I thought the contents of my head truly made me a monster, and if I shared what I was thinking with anyone they’d rightfully be disgusted with me. So, I opted to be quiet, push my thoughts down, keep them to myself. Like the wise Vulcan I was dressed as, I was experiencing a turbulence of emotions, but I had chosen to repress them.

As well as not being able to talk through what I was suffering, my situation was worsened by a lack of distractions. This may sound implausible (I was at Europe’s largest Star Trek con!) but regular con-attendees will know there isn’t much to do at a convention for free. The talks, photo-ops, and autographs all cost, and while there’s a sliding scale of price tags, the expense of even a few small activities quickly adds up. At the time, I was a student with little disposable income, most of which had already been blown on plane, train, and admittance tickets. By the time I had paid my way into the room, I had barely any left to spend.

We bought photos on the Enterprise-D bridge, and entry to the Deep Space Nine retrospective, but most of the day was spent loitering around, looking over dealers’ tables with no intention to buy, and trying to sneak pictures of William Shatner from 20 metres away where security wouldn’t spot us. We certainly weren’t bored, but more idle time meant more time undistracted, and more time swimming around in thoughts that would make me physically twitch in revulsion and fear. The room was packed, but because I couldn’t say how I was feeling or distract myself completely, I felt extremely alone.