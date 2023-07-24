Isolation is much louder than I anticipated. I thought loneliness would be quiet, but it isn’t. The construction site down the street is alive with hammering. The children across the street talk and shout and laugh. A dog barks as he walks past my house. Even my own thoughts are louder when I’m alone. And I’ve been alone a lot recently.I dreamed that isolation would be like space. Silent and cold. “Space is disease and danger wrapped in darkness and silence.” Oh, Bones. That’s life on Earth right now.From my earliest memories, Star Trek provided me with tools and role models that have helped me throughout life. Sometimes I find myself walking with a captain’s swagger. I enjoy the art of diplomacy and logic. If adventure calls, I answer. I love the idea that on the Enterprise, no one is alone. But what about me on this lonely planet down below?The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests that stress and anxiety are normal reactions to being isolated, but we can and should take care of ourselves. That means that we need to understand the risks of social isolation and find ways to stay engaged with others even when we are physically apart.First, we need to pay attention to our bodies. Are you tired or fatigued? Does your chest hurt? Are there changes in your sleep or eating habits? Call a doctor no matter what your symptoms might be. Your physical health is important.Second, we should focus on how our minds are reacting to the isolation. Can you recognize the signs and symptoms for depression, anxiety, and stress? It is okay to get help when you need it. Psych Hub is a resource to help define the mental health conditions we might experience and how to get support. But, when I still need help when I feel isolated from the world, I find myself looking to the stars.