Published Apr 16, 2016
Old Enemies & Unlikely Allies in New Comics
Old Enemies & Unlikely Allies in New Comics
One adventure will begin and another will end on Wednesday, as IDW Publishing will release both Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #1 (of 4) and Starfleet Academy #5 (of 5). Written by Mike Johnson & Ryan Parrott, with art and a cover by Angel Hernandez, Manifest Destiny is an all-new, bi-weekly comic that pits Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew against the Klingons in the ultimate showdown. Manifest Destiny #1 will run 40 pages and cost $4.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Rachael Stott.
Next up is Star Tek: Starfleet Academy #5 (of 5), written by the ubiquitous Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Derek Charm on art and cover duty. In the epic finale of IDW's new hit mini-series, past and present collide as the current Enterprise crew finds the most unlikely allies in the heart of uncharted space. Can they finally come together and change the future of Starfleet forever? Starfleet Academy #5 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. IDW will also offer a variant cover by Malachi Ward.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.