Old Enemies & Unlikely Allies in New Comics

Next up is Star Tek: Starfleet Academy #5 (of 5), written by the ubiquitous Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Derek Charm on art and cover duty. In the epic finale of IDW's new hit mini-series, past and present collide as the current Enterprise crew finds the most unlikely allies in the heart of uncharted space. Can they finally come together and change the future of Starfleet forever? Starfleet Academy #5 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. IDW will also offer a variant cover by Malachi Ward.