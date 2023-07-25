Okuda, Wheaton & Roddenberry in Chasing Atlantis Doc

The upcoming documentary Chasing Atlantis features the involvement of Wil Wheaton, Michael Okuda and Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry. Wheaton, of course, played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, while Okuda served as Graphic Art Designer for TNG, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, and he created the iconic Star Trek LCARS interface. Roddenberry, who is the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, will serve as an executive producer on the new Star Trek television series and also heads up Roddenberry.com. Below, check out footage of Okuda from the project, as well as a pre-trailer featuring Wheaton:

The synopsis for Chasing Atlantis reads as follows:

In July of 2011, when space enthusiasts travelled the world to witness the epic closure of the space shuttle era, Matthew Cimone began a three-year journey of disocvering acceptance, belonging, and himself. Joined by Paul Muzzin, director and long-time friend, Matthew endeavours to connect with a community of sci-fi enthusiasts, pop culture icons, and current and former space workers in an attempt to resuscitate a dream that was so far out of reach it might as well be space.In addition to Wheaton and Okuda, others involved with Chasing Atlantis include Chris Hadfield, Bill Nye, James Kennedy, Robert Crippen and Henry Dlugosz. Chasing Atlantis is still in post-production. Go to www.chasingatlantis.com to keep tabs on the project's progress.