Michael Okuda Designs New NASA Flight Operations Emblem

Okuda also offered additional background details. The original Mission Control emblem was designed, as noted, by two space legends, famed artist Robert McCall and iconic flight director Gene Kranz. They used the Greek sigma symbol, which in mathematics refers to a total, to represent the teamwork at the very heart of the Mission Control family.

Over the years, the emblem evolved to include the Space Shuttle. In 2004, flight director Jeff Hanley, then head of Mission Operations, asked Okuda to update the emblem to include the International Space Station as well as NASA's long-term goals of returning to the Moon, and then on to Mars.

Okuda, since then, has revised the emblem twice more, most recently to reflect the merging of Mission Operations with the Astronaut Office. Okuda explained that the current version, now bearing the banner Flight Operations, represents both the Astronaut Corps and the Mission Operations team.