Published Mar 20, 2013
Official Trek Magazine Issue #44 Available March 19
Official Trek Magazine Issue #44 Available March 19
The Official Star Trek Magazine will traverse the Star Trek galaxy with its upcoming Issue #44 – or Issue #171 in the U.K. Among the highlights: an interview with the original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, plus chats with Star Trek Into Darkness writers-producers Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, Denise Crosby of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Malcolm McDowell, the man who killed Kirk in Generations. Other stories will examine Trek’s diverging timelines, reevaluate the films The Final Frontier and Insurrection, recap Star Trek Online’s latest developments and address the science behind quantum theory and temporal paradoxes. Readers will also enjoy all the usual features, news, reviews, competitions and more found in each issue of Star Trek Magazine.
Even the cover – or covers – will be something special. A collectible comic shop cover will feature a retro image inspired by Gold Key Comics Star Trek #7, first published in 1970. That issue featured the comic-strip adventure "The Voodoo Planet," which sent Kirk and Spock down to an alien planet that looks precisely like Earth, right down to such replica landmarks as the Eiffel Tower, but all constructed from papier mache.
Star Trek MagazineIssue #44 cover mirrors the original, quite literally, re-envisioning it as a Mirror Universe publication from the Terran Federation. Additionally, the regular newsstand edition offers a completely modern take on that design, spotlighting Kirk, Spock and McCoy from J.J. Abrams’ new Star Trek timeline.
Star Trek Magazine Issue #44 will be on sale March 19 in the United States and, as Issue #171, in the United Kingdom on March 28. For additional information and to subscribe, click HERE.