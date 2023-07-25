Official Trek Magazine Issue #44 Available March 19

Even the cover – or covers – will be something special. A collectible comic shop cover will feature a retro image inspired by Gold Key Comics Star Trek #7, first published in 1970. That issue featured the comic-strip adventure "The Voodoo Planet," which sent Kirk and Spock down to an alien planet that looks precisely like Earth, right down to such replica landmarks as the Eiffel Tower, but all constructed from papier mache.

Star Trek MagazineIssue #44 cover mirrors the original, quite literally, re-envisioning it as a Mirror Universe publication from the Terran Federation. Additionally, the regular newsstand edition offers a completely modern take on that design, spotlighting Kirk, Spock and McCoy from J.J. Abrams’ new Star Trek timeline.

Star Trek Magazine Issue #44 will be on sale March 19 in the United States and, as Issue #171, in the United Kingdom on March 28. For additional information and to subscribe, click HERE.