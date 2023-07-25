Published Oct 20, 2015
Official Trek Cruise Sold Out, But One Contest Winner Will Get Final Cabin
Official Trek Cruise Sold Out, But One Contest Winner Will Get Final Cabin
Less than two months after news of the upcoming, first-ever Star Trek: The Cruise was announced, the cruise is now sold out. However, it's not too late to get in on the fun. Entertainment Cruise Productions, the company behind the event, has set aside the very last cabin for a special contest that starts today -- at www.StarTrekTheCruise.com -- with the winner to be announced on October 1, 2016.
Trek
Star Trek
Star Trek
Trek
Star Trek: The Cruise
Star Trek
Star Trek