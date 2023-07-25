Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 20, 2015

    Official Trek Cruise Sold Out, But One Contest Winner Will Get Final Cabin

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Less than two months after news of the upcoming, first-ever Star Trek: The Cruise was announced, the cruise is now sold out. However, it's not too late to get in on the fun. Entertainment Cruise Productions, the company behind the event, has set aside the very last cabin for a special contest that starts today -- at www.StarTrekTheCruise.com -- with the winner to be announced on October 1, 2016.

    Star Trek: The Cruise
