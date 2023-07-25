Official Starships Collection Shuttles Available Take Flight

These amazingly detailed Star Trek shuttles are finished in metallic resin and include display stands and specially commissioned Okudagram schematics, created by Mike Okuda, exactly as would have been used on the TV shows.

The latest Plaque 7 is the Enterprise NCC-1701-A Dedication Plaque, engraved with the Star Trek motto, "To boldly go where no man has gone before." Make your home, or office walls and doors pop with décor inspired by Star Trek.

The next special issue is an exclusive U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701 11-inch model. An oversized version of the iconic ship from The Original Series with the ship that started the whole ball rolling, this detailed and faithful replica has been sculptured, die-cast and painted using references from CBS Studios' own archives of designs, physical and CG models.

The Official Starships Collection is available online only. Each issue can be delivered directly to your door, enabling you to form a fleet of ships in the comfort of your home.

For information on the other ships in the collection, visit the US Eaglemoss Shop or the European Eaglemoss Shop. And keep an eye on www.startrek.com for more updates and imagery.