Published Apr 11, 2014
Official Starships Collection Expands Distribution
Official Starships Collection Expands Distribution
The Official Star Trek Starships Collection is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, America, Australia and Canada. And, come Tuesday, May 20, fans also will be able to purchase the Official Star Trek Starships Collection at book stores in Japan.
For more information, visit www.deagostini.jp/sts to pre-order your ships now. Subscribers will receive three free gifts, including a light-up Borg Cube, free with the collection. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates as new ships reach the Star Trek Starships HQ.