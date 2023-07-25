Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 11, 2014

    Official Starships Collection Expands Distribution

    Official Starships Collection Expands Distribution

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Official Star Trek Starships Collection is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, America, Australia and Canada. And, come Tuesday, May 20, fans also will be able to purchase the Official Star Trek Starships Collection at book stores in Japan.

    For more information, visit www.deagostini.jp/sts to pre-order your ships now. Subscribers will receive three free gifts, including a light-up Borg Cube, free with the collection. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates as new ships reach the Star Trek Starships HQ.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top