Official 50th Anniversary Convention Set for Aug. 3-7, 2016

Are you ready? Creation Entertainment and CBS Consumer Products have announced that The Official Star Trek 50th Anniversary Convention will be held August 3-7, 2016, at the Rio Suites Hotel in Las Vegas. As always, more than 100 Star Trek celebrities will appear and, for the first time, the event will run five full days. Fans can expect Q&As and photo and autograph opportunities, as well as panels -- many of them hosted by StarTrek.com -- exploring everything from Star Trek’s set designs to its game-changing foreshadowing of some of today’s top technological advancements. Also on tap: costume exhibits, prop displays and convention-only freebies.