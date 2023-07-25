The Enterprise's Latest Missions

IDW Publishing has two Star Trek comic-book adventures set for release on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at pages from Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 (of 4) and Star Trek: New Visions: Of Woman Born. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art and cover by Angel Hernandez, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 continues the blockbuster miniseries with Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew facing off against the Klingons in deep space... a conflict that could ignite all-out galactic war. Manifest Destiny #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by JK Woodward.