Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 1, 2016

    The Enterprise's Latest Missions

    The Enterprise's Latest Missions

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing has two Star Trek comic-book adventures set for release on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at pages from Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 (of 4) and Star Trek: New Visions: Of Woman Born. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art and cover by Angel Hernandez, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 continues the blockbuster miniseries with Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew facing off against the Klingons in deep space... a conflict that could ignite all-out galactic war. Manifest Destiny #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by JK Woodward.

    Star Trek: New Visions: Of Woman Born
    Star Trek: New Visions: Of Woman Born




    www.comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top