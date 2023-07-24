Published Oct 8, 2022
NYCC 2022 | Legacy Actor Ronny Cox Reprises Edward Jellico Role for Star Trek: Prodigy
The original animated kids' series also dropped a mid-season trailer ahead of its October 27 return!
Paramount+ today debuted the official mid-season trailer for Season 1 of its hit original animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The trailer, which was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, was revealed during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con.
Official Mid-Season Trailer | Star Trek: Prodigy
In addition, it was revealed during today’s Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel that Ronny Cox has joined the Season 1 voice cast with a recurring role. Cox will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Admiral Edward Jellico, a promotion from his original Star Trek character, Captain Jellico.
Star Trek: Prodigy will have its mid-season return on Thursday, Oct. 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S., and on Friday, Oct. 28 in Latin America, Australia, Italy and the U.K. Following the series’ return, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.
The Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con featured a conversation with series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray and Jameela Jamil, as well as executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry, and director and executive producer Ben Hibon. Josh Horowitz, MTV host and host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, served as the panel moderator.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by president of animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.
The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay) and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).