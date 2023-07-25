What Does it Take to be 'Number One?'

"Number One." This simple nickname used by many captains when referring to their first officers, is deceptively descriptive. The second-in-command ranks "number one" for multiple points of contact, ranging from being the first person subordinate contacts if they have an issue with a superior, to being their captain's closest confidant when guidance is needed during a difficult mission.

The first officer carries out their captain's orders, suggests alternative strategies, deploys personnel effectively, spearheads away teams, and even handles crew evaluations and transfers. Captains may set the destination, but first officers ensure safe arrivals. Being able to handle that type of pressure takes a special person with a few essential qualities that every first officer needs.

1. Protect Your Captain