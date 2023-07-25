Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 17, 2015

    Nuance Reveals Most Popular Trek Characters So Far for Swype

    By Nuance

    The innovative Swype keyboard that changed the way people type now gives users even more control over the look and feel of their keyboard. Not long ago, an update to Nuance’s Swype keyboard for Android introduced premium Star Trek themes, allowing users to personalize their keyboard with their favorite Star Trek characters. Available for in-app purchase from within the Swype keyboard, individual themes are $1.99 each with theme bundles starting as low as $2.99.

    So far, the most popular Star Trek characters according to Swype users are:1.    Spock 2.    Picard3.    Kirk4.    Worf5.    Data

