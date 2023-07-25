Published Sep 28, 2015
Nuance Discounts Trek Character Theme Bundles for Swype
Nuance Discounts Trek Character Theme Bundles for Swype
Have you had a chance to check out Swype keyboard’s Star Trek themes yet? If not, just know that Nuance’s customizable Swype keyboard for Android is now offering discounts for Star Trek character theme bundles. In addition to letting Android users input text faster and more easily than ever, Swype’s new themes allow you to customize your keyboard experience with a Trek twist.
Star Trek
TNG
TOS