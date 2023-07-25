Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 28, 2015

    Nuance Discounts Trek Character Theme Bundles for Swype

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Have you had a chance to check out Swype keyboard’s Star Trek themes yet? If not, just know that Nuance’s customizable Swype keyboard for Android is now offering discounts for Star Trek character theme bundles. In addition to letting Android users input text faster and more easily than ever, Swype’s new themes allow you to customize your keyboard experience with a Trek twist.


