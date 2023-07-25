Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Dec 23, 2014

    Nu-Trek Inspired Insignia Badges Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Quantum Mechanix (QMx) has added Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness-themed Starfleet insignia badges to its long line of Trek-inspired badges. There's Command, Science, Engineering and Medical, with all the badge designs taken directly from the screen-used hero props and each replica cast in metal and hand burnished. The Command, Science and Engineering badges feature magnets designed to hold them in place, while the Medical badge relies on two pins on the reverse side to secure it.



